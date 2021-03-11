Body found hanging from tree at Panipat mini sectt

Panipat, May 21
The body of a 50-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near the main entry gate of the mini secretariat here.
The police have sent the body to the mortuary at the General Hospital and are trying to identify the deceased.
On getting information, DSP (Traffic) Sandeep Kumar along with the city police team reached the spot and brought down the body from the tree.
Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO (City), said the deceased seemed to be a labourer and Rani and Sunil were found written on his right hand. The body of the deceased had been kept in the mortuary for 72 hours to identify it, the SHO added.
