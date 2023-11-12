Body found in sack in Jhajjar

Jhajjar, November 11
The police today found the body of a man stuffed in a sack at the waterworks in Akheri Madanpur village. The deceased, Ramesh of Najafgarh, had gone missing on October 30. IO Sandeep said “The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem.”
