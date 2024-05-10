Body found near Jagadhri

Yamunanagar: The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a field near Jagadhri city of Yamunanagar district on Thursday. The police said the woman had been killed with sharp-edged weapons, as evidenced by the injury marks on her neck. On the complaint of Ashok Kumar of Chanety village, a case was registered against unknown person/s under Section 302 of the IPC at the City police station, Jagadhri. A man from Chanety village first saw the body in a field near a college on the Jagadhri-Buria road in the morning. He informed other villagers, who informed the police. Narinder Rana, SHO, City Police Station, Jagadhri, said the unidentified body had been kept at the Civil Hospital and a probe was on.
