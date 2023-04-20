 Body found near university, autopsy points to murder : The Tribune India

Body found near university, autopsy points to murder

Body found near university, autopsy points to murder


Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 19

The unidentified youth, whose body was found near SGT University on April 13, was murdered by beating and strangulation, revealed the postmortem report. Following the report, an FIR of murder was registered at the Rajendra Park police station.

According to the police, the body was first spotted by Budhera village sarpanch Hansraj, who then informed the police. The body was found lying in a pit along the canal just ahead of gate No. 1 of SGT University. There were injury marks on the neck, shoulder and face of the deceased, who was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

A senior police officer said the postmortem report revealed that along with strangulation, the accused was hit on the head and other parts of the body. An FIR under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC has been registered.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Nation

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

3
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

4
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

5
Diaspora

British Sikh woman jailed for daughter-in-law's 'honour killing' freed

6
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

7
Sports

IPL 2023: RCB pacer Mohd Siraj reports corrupt approach to BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit

8
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

9
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

10
Punjab

Thunderstorm, rain provide relief from heat in Punjab, Haryana a day after temperature touches 40 degrees

Don't Miss

View All
'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

Top News

78 dead, hundreds injured in stampede during yemen charity function

78 dead, hundreds injured in stampede during Yemen charity function

K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25

K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25

Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...

2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case

2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case

There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...

SC junks order on Saibaba’s acquittal

SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal

‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’

1,160 bottles of cough syrup seized from Himachal unit sealed in 2019

1,160 bottles of cough syrup seized from Himachal unit sealed in 2019


Cities

View All

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Canada-based NRI ‘kidnapped’, probe on

Canada-based NRI 'kidnapped', probe on

Amritsar's artificial ‘lungs’ turn black in just 10 days

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

97% of wheat procured