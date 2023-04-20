Body found near university, autopsy points to murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 19

The unidentified youth, whose body was found near SGT University on April 13, was murdered by beating and strangulation, revealed the postmortem report. Following the report, an FIR of murder was registered at the Rajendra Park police station.

According to the police, the body was first spotted by Budhera village sarpanch Hansraj, who then informed the police. The body was found lying in a pit along the canal just ahead of gate No. 1 of SGT University. There were injury marks on the neck, shoulder and face of the deceased, who was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt.

A senior police officer said the postmortem report revealed that along with strangulation, the accused was hit on the head and other parts of the body. An FIR under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC has been registered.