Body of missing man recovered from Bhakra Canal after 2 days

The body of a 65-year-old man from Jandli Khurd village in Fatehabad district was recovered late on Monday night from the Bhakra canal near Dumma bridge, two days after he allegedly jumped into the canal. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

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The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh, son of Harphool Singh. According to the police, he had been undergoing treatment for mental stress for some time.

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The police said Balbir Singh reached the Bhakra canal near Gorakhpur village on Saturday evening and allegedly jumped into the water. Residents who witnessed the incident tried to rescue him, but he was swept away by the strong current.

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A search operation was launched immediately with the help of local villagers. The police also installed an iron mesh at Dumma bridge to trace the body.

After continuous efforts, the body was found trapped in the iron mesh late on Monday night. Following the recovery, the police sent the body for a post-mortem and later handed it over to the family. Balbir Singh is survived by his wife and two married sons, Satyavan Singh and Krishan Kumar.

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SHO Vijender Singh said proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were initiated based on the statement of the deceased’s son. Further action is being taken as per law.

The last rites were performed in Jandli Khurd village on Tuesday evening. The incident has left the village in mourning.