Body of one farmer recovered from well in Hisar village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 23

The rescue operation was hampered today due to bad weather to trace one of the two farmers who had fallen in a well when they were trying to install an electric motor yesterday. The rescue team retrieved the body of one of the farmers, Jagdish, today. However, the NDRF and Army teams which are carrying out the operation had to stop the work in the evening as a portion of the earth caved in and one of the members of the rescue team had a narrow escape.

The rescue teams have called in more machines for digging, which is likely to restart by late night or tomorrow morning, an official said.