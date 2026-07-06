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Home / Haryana / Body of two UP men found on Jhajjar-Gurugram road, police suspect murder

Body of two UP men found on Jhajjar-Gurugram road, police suspect murder

It is suspected that they may have been killed elsewhere and their bodies were later dumped at the Jhajjar site

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 09:48 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Cops take bodies to the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar on Monday. Photo: Sumit Tharan
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The bodies of two men bearing injury marks were found on the Jhajjar-Gurugram road near Sehwag International School on Monday morning, in what police suspect to be a case of murder.

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The deceased have been identified as Kamil, 52, and Irshad, 40, both residents of the same village in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

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According to police, Kamil and Irshad were involved in property-related work in Neemrana, Rajasthan. It is suspected that they may have been killed elsewhere and their bodies were later dumped at the Jhajjar site.

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The incident came to light when passersby spotted the bodies in the morning and alerted police. A police team rushed to the spot and forensic experts were called in to collect evidence.

The bodies were initially sent to the Civil Hospital as their identities were not known at the time. Later, family members reached the spot and confirmed their identities.

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Police said CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to gather clues about the crime.

Paramjit, SHO of the Sadar police station, said the case is being investigated from multiple angles. “We are analysing CCTV footage and all possible leads. The case will be solved soon,” he added.

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