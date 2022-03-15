Bogie of goods train derails, car damaged

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 14

A car parked in the official parking lot at Old Faridabad railway station here got damaged after a bogie of a goods train got derailed and rammed into the parking lot on Monday evening. The authorities have launched a probe into the incident.

The incident took place at around 5 pm today, sources in the Railways Department said. A bogie of a goods train carrying cement got derailed in the yard of the station during the shunting of the train this evening and rammed into the wall of the parking lot after slipping off the track in the yard.

Meanwhile, AK Goel, Station Superintendent of the railway station, admitted to some lapse on the part of the employees. The speed of the train was 5 km per hour at that time. —