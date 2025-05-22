DT
Bomb hoax creates ruckus at Gurugram Mini-Secretariat

Bomb hoax creates ruckus at Gurugram Mini-Secretariat

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:47 AM May 22, 2025 IST
A bomb squad team investigates the Gurugram Mini-Secretariat on Wednesday.
A bomb hoax caused a stir at the Gurugram Mini-Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon.

Information, supposedly about a bomb, was sent to the official e-mail ID of the DC, after which the entire Mini-Secretariat was temporarily evacuated. An extensive search was carried out. However, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

A senior officer said the complex was thoroughly searched by bomb squad, police and other specialist teams.

The building was temporarily evacuated at 2.00 pm, and, after several hours of extensive investigation, it became clear that the threat was a hoax as no suspicious object was found in the complex, the officer added. “The bomb threat has been proven baseless and false. It was a rumour, but we do not take any situation lightly. The safety of citizens is the administration’s priority. A cyber investigation is being conducted into the matter and efforts are being made to identify the sender of the email,” said DC Ajay Kumar.

After the bomb squad inspected the Mini-Secretariat complex, SDM Paramjeet Chahal said no explosive material was found. Ambulance, fire brigade and civil defence teams were on high alert during the investigation.

