Bomb rumour at Panipat bus stand creates panic; police conduct search operation

Tribune News Service

Panipat, October 17

A rumour about a bomb at the bus stand here created panic late on Sunday night.

Police received information about the bomb at around 9.15 pm and launched a search operation but nothing suspicious was found.

A joint team of three police stations, a dog squad and a bomb squad from Madhuban were pressed into service.

Panipat SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said the police vacated the bus stand and conducted the search for the explosive for over three hours.

#panipat