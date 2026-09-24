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Home / Haryana / Bomb threat emails spark security scare at 3 Panchkula schools, district court

Bomb threat emails spark security scare at 3 Panchkula schools, district court

Satluj, Little Flower and New India schools evacuated; court premises searched, no suspicious object found

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 10:26 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Bomb threat emails targeting prominent schools and the district court triggered a security alert across Panchkula on Thursday, prompting evacuations and searches by police. Image credit/iStock
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Bomb threat emails targeting prominent schools and the district court triggered a security alert across Panchkula on Thursday, prompting evacuations and searches by police, bomb disposal teams and dog squads. No suspicious object was found at the locations searched, officials said.

The threats were received by Satluj Public School in Sector 4, Little Flower School in Sector 14 and New India Senior Secondary School in Sector 15. The respective school administrations evacuated students and staff and informed the police, following which search operations were carried out on the campuses and in surrounding areas.

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The Panchkula District Court also reportedly received a bomb threat email, following which the court premises were evacuated and searched.

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The threatening email also allegedly mentioned plans to target BJP offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh and referred to senior political leaders, according to sources. Police and security agencies subsequently stepped up security around sensitive locations and began examining the email’s technical trail to establish its source and assess the credibility of the threat.

Police teams, including bomb detection and disposal personnel and dog squads, conducted detailed searches of the affected premises. No suspicious material was found.

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Sources said several schools in Punjab and Haryana also received similar email threats on Thursday, with no suspicious object found at the premises searched.

Cyber teams are examining the emails to trace their origin and identify the sender. The latest threats come amid a series of similar bomb-threat emails received by institutions in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana in recent months, several of which subsequently turned out to be hoaxes.

Authorities continued to maintain heightened security at the affected institutions and other sensitive locations in Panchkula as the investigation into the source and intent of the threats continued.

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