Book chronicling 75 years of Haryana politics released in Panchkula

A comprehensive book documenting the political history of Haryana and the region over the past 75 years was released in Panchkula on Saturday.

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Titled Chaupal se Chandigarh, the more than 500-page volume presents a detailed record of every Assembly election held from 1952 to 2024, covering the eras of undivided Punjab, the Patiala and East Punjab States Union (PEPSU), and Haryana.

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The book was launched in the presence of senior academicians, lawyers, researchers, journalists and political leaders.

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Author Deepkamal Saharan said the publication traces the political journey of leaders “from Chaupal village to Chandigarh”, documenting the rise and fall of political fortunes across generations. He said the book covers every Assembly election, beginning with the first polls conducted in undivided Punjab in 1952 and continuing through Haryana’s most recent Assembly elections in 2024.

The volume contains constituency-wise election data, including details of candidates, electoral outcomes and records of who defeated whom in successive contests. It also provides information on the composition of various Councils of Ministers and the allocation of portfolios.

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In addition, the book records the tenures of Governors, Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, Leaders of the Opposition and Members of the Legislative Assembly. It also examines by-elections, explaining the circumstances that led to them and their political impact.

One of the book’s key features is its extensive coverage of all 90 current Assembly constituencies, as well as former constituencies that ceased to exist following delimitation exercises. The publication includes tabulated data on the electoral performance of major political parties over the decades.

The book also analyses the influence of prominent political families across constituencies, highlighting their continued role in shaping Haryana’s political landscape.

Saharan said the objective of the book was to preserve both the historical and contemporary phases of Haryana’s political development through authentic and comprehensive data, providing readers and researchers with a reliable reference on the state’s electoral history.