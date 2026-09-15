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Home / Haryana / Book exhibition held at Kurukshetra college to celebrate Hindi Day

Book exhibition held at Kurukshetra college to celebrate Hindi Day

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Visitors at a book exhibition organised at Indira Gandhi National College in Kurukshetra.
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Hindi Day was celebrated by the Department of Hindi at Indira Gandhi National College with the objective of highlighting the importance of the language and its rich literary traditions. Special emphasis was laid on creating awareness among students about Hindi and fostering their interest, appreciation and respect for the language and its literature.

Radhey Shyam Sharma, former VC, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, attended the event as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the historical, cultural and social significance of the Hindi language. He said the language was not merely a medium of communication, but rather a powerful tool that combined culture, emotions and diversity into a common thread of unity.

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Sharma said Hindi had crossed the borders of India and was increasingly being used in various countries around the world. He said Hindi was being taught and studied with great enthusiasm in European countries and emphasised that Hindi films and songs had made a significant contribution to the popularity and global spread of the Hindi language.

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Sharma encouraged students to use Hindi more frequently and to develop the habit of reading and studying Hindi literature. College Principal Kushal Pal shared that on September 14, 1949, Hindi was adopted as the official language of the Union of India. While everyone should acquire knowledge of several languages, the mother tongue Hindi should be given the highest respect. Only then can we contribute meaningfully to the development and promotion of Hindi.

The college’s library organised an exhibition of Hindi books. Sharma, along with the college faculty, visited the exhibition and reviewed the displayed books. He encouraged students to reduce their dependence on mobile phones and make books their friends. Books representing various genres of Hindi literature, works by renowned authors, reference books and other informative and educational literature were displayed at the exhibition.

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