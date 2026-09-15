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Home / Haryana / Book launch marks literary event in Rohtak

Book launch marks literary event in Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Professor Sham Lal Kaushal being honoured during a programme at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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A literary function was organised by the Vandan Sahityik Manch, Rohtak, at the department of Hindi, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU). The event was presided over by Dr Madhukant, recipient of the prestigious Sur Award, while Dr Pushpa, head of the Hindi department was the chief guest. The programme was conducted by Dr Janardan Sharma, while Dr Ramakanta Sharma, president of the Vandan Sahityik Manch, rendered the Saraswati Vandana.

Prof Sham Lal Kaushal was felicitated with the “Swaraj Shri Shabd Sadhak Samman” on the occasion. He was presented with a citation, shawl, angavastram, garland, coconut and a cash award as a mark of recognition for his literary contributions.

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Besides him, social worker Dr Gopal Krishna, his wife Dr Manju Sharma, National Film Development Corporation’s Deputy Director (Film Production) Ram Pal Balhara, and his wife Rama Balhara were also honoured on the occasion.

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Another highlight of the function was the launch of “Jo Tumne Kaha, Maine Mana.” a collection of short poems authored by Dr Ramakanta Sharma. Describing her as a multifaceted personality, the organisers noted her contributions to literature, art, singing and education.

Balbir Singh Dhaka, Karan Singh Karn, Dr Hemchand Malik, Asha Khatri, Archana Kochar, Dr Krishna Lal Girdhar, Pawan Mittal, Neeraj Bansal, Prof Rahul Rishi, Dr Parul, Dr Ankita, Dr Jyotsna, Dr Rekha and Naresh Vats were among those present on the occasion.

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