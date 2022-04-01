Book on banking released

Kurukshetra: Professor Som Nath Sachdeva, Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, released a book "Contemporary issues in banking, insurance and financial services" written by the director of the Institute of Management Studies of the university, Prof Bhag Singh Bodla and Deputy Director Dr Rajan Sharma. On this occasion, Professor Som Nath said banking and financial services industry played an important role in the economic development of India. He said the Reserve Bank of India and other regulatory bodies had taken several major steps for the development of banking and financial services. He further said despite reforms, the Indian banking and financial services industry continued to face many challenges and as a result rural and backward areas still under-utilised services in these sectors.

Expert lecture on Haryana Budget

Gurugram: SGT University organised an expert lecture on 'Haryana Budget (2022-23): A snapshot'. Dr Sunil Phougat, Dean, social sciences, Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU), Jind, was the keynote speaker. He said Haryana contributed around 3 per cent of India's total GDP and the state ranked fourth in the country after Maharashtra, Punjab, and Goa in terms of average per capita income. Haryana has an average per capita income of Rs 2.75 lakh per annum.

300 units of blood collected

Faridabad: As many as 300 units of blood was collected at a donation camp organised on the campus of the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad. It was held in collaboration with the Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP), Faridabad and Red Cross Society. The camp started at 10 am saw enthusiastic participation by students, especially girl students, said a spokesperson of the university. He said all donors received certificates of recognition. Officials of the university and the district administration were present on the occasion.

Students shine in yoga contest

Ambala: OPS Vidya Mandir's Parnavi of Class VI and Mehar of Class IV were declared champion in the district-level traditional yogasana championship in the sub-junior girls category organised by Ayush Department, Ambala. They were felicitated by the president of Haryana Yog Federation Rajender Vij and District Ayurvedic Officer Dr Shashikant Sharma. School principal Neelam Sharma congratulated them for their success. The director, academics, Esha Bansal, applauded the proud achievers.