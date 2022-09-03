Book on Nutraceuticals released

Mahendragarh: The book “Nutraceuticals: Food Applications and Health Benefits”, edited by Dr Anita Kumari of Department of Nutrition Biology at Central University of Haryana (CUH) and Dr Gulab Singh from Maharaja Agrasen University, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, was released by Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, CUH. Complimenting the editors, the VC remarked their quality work, covering various aspects of nutraceuticals and functional foods as a valuable reference book for graduate and postgraduate students in the field of nutrition.

IGU observes Tourism Day

Rewari: The Department of Hotel and Tourism Management at Indira Gandhi University (IGU) observed Haryana Tourism Day. Students prepared cookies, muffins, sandwiches and cakes at food and beverage production lab of the universtiy. Vice-Chancellor Prof JP Yadav and Registrar Prof Pramod Kumar appreciated the efforts of the students. Prof Sanjeev Kumar added that various other activities were organised every year on this day.

RKSD students among top 10

Kaithal: Five students of RKSD College brought laurels to the college by securing postions in the top 10 merit list of the results of MSc Maths Sem-I. The results were declared by Kurukshetra University. Sneha bagged second position, Aishwarya secured third rank and Neetu stood fourth. Jhanvi and Pragati ranked seventh and ninth, respectively. They were honored in the college by all office-bearers, principal Sanjay Goyal and head of the department Satyabir Maihla.

NBA accreditation to UG courses

Faridabad: Two undergraduate programmes — BTech in ECE and BTech in IT — of JC Bose University of Science and Technology (YMCA) have received re-accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). According to Vice-Chancellor Prof Sushil Kumar Tomar, accreditation by the NBA reflects the quality of technical education being imparted and has strengthened the university’s vision to become a globally acclaimed institute in technical education.

