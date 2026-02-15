Book on paediatric, adolescent gynaecology unveiled

Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice-Chancellor, Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences Rohtak (UHSR), released a book ‘Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology’ written by Dr Savita Singhal, Unit Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Dean (Students Welfare) in the university.

Dr Aggarwal said the book would help create awareness about issues faced by adolescent girls. The book would be highly informative for medical students.

“The book covers all gynaecological issues faced by girls during childhood and adolescence. Girls often face several gynaecological problems during these stages, and the book elaborates on their causes and the latest treatment techniques available. Detailed information has been provided to help understand and manage these conditions effectively,” said Dr Savita.

She maintained that hormonal problems such as PCOD, which are common among girls, have been described in detail in the book, along with their diagnostic methods and treatment options. She further said that for MBBS students, OSCE content has been included in accordance with National Medical Commission guidelines, which will be highly beneficial.

Co-author Dr Monica Dalal stated the book provides comprehensive information on gynaecological issues and aims to raise awareness about problems faced by adolescent girls.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal, Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal, Dr Ramesh Verma, Dr Meenakshi, Dr Krishna, Dr Neetu and Dr Anjali were among those present on the occasion.