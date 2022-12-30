Booked for rape, man absconds

Gurugram, December 29
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped repeatedly by her friend after being held hostage in a room for two days. An FIR has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station. The accused is still absconding and raids were being conducted to nab him, said the police.
In the complaint filed by the woman, she said the accused identified as Rasdul, a native of Assam, was living as a tenant at their house. They become friends and met regularly. “It was on December 26 the accused took me to his room and held me hostage and raped me repeatedly . He also threatened to kill me.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...