Booked for rape, man absconds

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 29

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped repeatedly by her friend after being held hostage in a room for two days. An FIR has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station. The accused is still absconding and raids were being conducted to nab him, said the police.

In the complaint filed by the woman, she said the accused identified as Rasdul, a native of Assam, was living as a tenant at their house. They become friends and met regularly. “It was on December 26 the accused took me to his room and held me hostage and raped me repeatedly . He also threatened to kill me.”