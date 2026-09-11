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Home / Haryana / Books, computers to give Sirsa jail inmates new learning path

Books, computers to give Sirsa jail inmates new learning path

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Gurdeep Saini presents a book to the Jail Superintendent in Sirsa.
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Inmates at the Sirsa district jail will soon have access to a library and computer lab, giving them an opportunity to learn new skills and make better use of their time. The initiative has been supported by city social worker and businessman Pankaj Khemka and other members of the community. As part of the effort, the Baba Sarsai Nath Book Bank donated books on various subjects to the district jail.

The proposed library will offer books on literature, general knowledge, competitive exams, religion and motivation, among other subjects. The jail authorities are preparing a suitable space for the facility.

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A computer room will also be set up to help inmates gain basic technical knowledge and become familiar with modern technology. Officials and social workers believe access to books and computers can encourage the inmates to develop a positive outlook and prepare them for life after their release.

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Baba Sarsai Nath Book Bank operator Gurdeep Saini said the library would help create a better learning environment inside the jail. The inmates would be able to use their free time to read, gain knowledge and develop new interests.

He said computer education would also help the inmates understand modern technology. “Education and skill development can bring positive changes in their thinking and help them reconnect with society,” Saini said.

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He added that the books could play an important role in bringing positive changes to a person's life. If more books were needed in the future, the book bank would provide them.

Those involved in the project said the library and computer lab would provide inmates with a constructive environment for education, skill development and personality growth. They also appealed to social organisations and institutions to come forward and support similar initiatives aimed at helping the inmates become responsible members of society.

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