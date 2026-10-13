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Home / Haryana / Books, ideas, creativity take centre stage at two-day Ambala Literature Festival

Books, ideas, creativity take centre stage at two-day Ambala Literature Festival

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Speakers during Literaria - Ambala Literature Festival at Sirhind Club, Ambala Cantonment, on Sunday.
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The second season of the two-day Literaria – Ambala Literature Festival concluded at the Sirhind Club, Ambala Cantonment, on Sunday. The festival brought together authors, poets, academicians, senior administrators, military personalities, filmmakers, artists, and readers to celebrate literature in its many forms.

Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, Sumita Misra also participated in the event. As a senior administrator, Misra’s engagement with poetry offered an opportunity to reflect on the relationship between administrative experience and creative expression, as well as on how literature can deepen one’s understanding of people, emotions, and the complexities of life.

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The session brought into focus the enduring relevance of poetry in a world increasingly shaped by professional demands, public responsibilities, and rapid social change. While administration requires reasoned judgement, clarity, and sensitivity, poetry provides a language through which human emotions, social realities, and the subtleties of lived experience can be explored.

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Kishwar Desai, author and curator of the Partition Museum, and Mona Verma revisited Partition through the themes of memory, migration, and loss, highlighting the continuing significance of historical memory in understanding individual lives and collective identity.

Literaria Season 2 also extended its focus from discussion to participation through three workshops. These workshops provided opportunities for participants to engage in creative expression, explore performance, and reflect on personal well-being. By including learning-oriented activities alongside sessions with eminent speakers, the festival sought to encourage participation among students and other members of the community.

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Sanjeev Chopra, former Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), engaged with questions surrounding public life and the written word, while Commandant Kulpreet Yadav (Retd), Arun Shukla, and Maj Gen Amil Shori (Retd) shared perspectives on leadership and mentorship in the armed forces.

A conversation featuring Affan Yesvi and Sanjay Chandra examined the journey of a book from manuscript to reader, offering insights into the processes involved in bringing literary works to audiences.

Lt Gen Satish Dua, PVSM, UYSM, SM, VSM (Retd), reflected on a soldier’s life beyond the battle lines, drawing attention to the experiences and transitions associated with military service.

Four competitions — selfie with your dog, budding poets, budding storytellers, and budding artists — encouraged community participation and creative expression.

Sonika Sethi, festival director of Literaria, envisioned the event as a platform where books, ideas, creativity, and young minds converge through meaningful literary and cultural engagement.

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