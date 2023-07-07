Boost to green cover: 5 lakh saplings planted in a day

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, July 6

In a mega plantation drive inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Monika Gupta, five lakh saplings were planted across the district.

People voluntarily came forward Since we had set a target of planting 5 lakh saplings in a day, preparations were in full swing for the past few days. People of Mahendragarh voluntarily came forward to be a part of this drive. Monika Gupta, dc

The event was organised under the Haryana Uday campaign by the authorities of the district administration. It was for the first time that a plantation drive at such a large scale was carried out in the district.

Other than the locals, representatives of panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, school and college students, teachers, spiritual organisations, employees of all government departments and activists of more than 30 social outfits participated in the event.

The DC planted a sapling on the Mini Secretariat campus at district headquarters in Narnaul city. Interestingly, four acres of space near the secretariat was prepared for plantation and 2,000 saplings were planted within some hours. The pits for the plantation were dug in advance.

Gupta maintained that preserving the environment was the responsibility of every citizen and the campaign would encourage everyone to plant more saplings during the monsoon season to maintain the district’s green cover.