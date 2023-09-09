Borders sealed, Delhi-Gurugram eway wears a deserted look

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 8

As stringent security restrictions came into force in New Delhi on Friday in view of the G20 summit, the Delhi-Gurugram expressway wore a deserted look with a few heavy or public transport vehicles plying on the road. The police checking also continued on borders and commercial vehicles did not get entry in Delhi. Private vehicles were allowed only after checking at the Sirhaul border.

Over 30 trains cancelled Over 30 trains have been cancelled in view of the G20 summit. Two trains were cancelled on September 8; 12 on September 9; 13 on September 10; and three on September 11.

Due to the restriction, the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, where traffic jam is a major problem, remained almost deserted. There was a huge crowd at the metro stations and passengers at Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and MG Road also faced trouble due to lack of transportation.

The Gurugram police had set up around 20 police nakas on different borders. Suspicious vehicles were given entry only after checking. Strict vigil kept was at the Kapashera border where Delhi Police has also set up a naka towards Gurugram.

Even after issuing the advisory, a large number of commercial vehicles had reached the Sirhaul and Kapashera border to enter Delhi. However, the police did not allow any vehicle to enter the Capital. Only private vehicles and two-wheelers were given entry by the police.

Vehicles going to Delhi from Shankar Chowk flyover were allowed to enter Delhi only after checking. The Delhi Police had set up nakas at three different places just ahead of the border. “Vehicle movement was totally smooth as the number of vehicles on the road was less. Every vehicle headed to Delhi was checked. The vehicles which were restricted are not allowed to go to Delhi. The restriction will be continued till September 10,” said DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij.

