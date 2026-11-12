Bought a fancy number for your car in Haryana? You can’t transfer it for 3 years

Following reports of alleged racketeering in the auction of special registration numbers, also known as ‘fancy numbers’, the Haryana Transport Department has decided to restrict the transfer of preferential and choice vehicle registration numbers allotted through e-auction for three years from the date of allotment.

According to an order issued by the Transport Commissioner, such registration numbers cannot be transferred to any other person during the three-year period, except in favour of a blood relative or a family member covered under the same Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

The order, a copy of which is with The Tribune, stated that the government had decided to impose the restriction to prevent the transfer of preferential or choice registration marks within three years of their allotment. The condition will apply to registration numbers allotted through e-auction under the Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993, as amended through a notification dated November 23, 2022.

Directing all Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil)-cum-Registering Authorities, District Transport Officers-cum-Registering Authorities and the Registering Authority at the headquarters to implement the restriction, the Transport Commissioner has asked them to ensure strict compliance with the directions.

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“You are requested to adhere to the above restrictions in letter and spirit. Failure to do so may invite suitable action against the delinquent officer,” the order stated.

The department has also asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to make necessary modifications to the VAHAN/e-auction portal to incorporate the restriction.

Notably, the issue gained prominence last year when a Hisar resident placed a bid of Rs 1.17 crore for the fancy vehicle registration number HR 88 B 8888, registered in the Badhra subdivision of Charkhi Dadri. The bid was considered the highest ever in the country. However, the bidder failed to deposit the amount, following which the number was re-auctioned and fetched Rs 26.71 lakh.

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The incident raised many eyebrows amid reports that some people were indulging in practices that had created a parallel market for such fancy numbers.

However, a local resident, Surender, said that if the government had taken this decision, the same restriction should also apply to the auction of plots by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), where no such restriction existed.