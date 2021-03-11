Boxer Amit Panghal returns home to a warm reception

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, August 14

Boxer Amit Panghal, who clinched gold in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival at his native Mayna village here on Sunday.

Heartwarming procession-like scenes were witnessed as people garlanded him at various places en route. Tricolour on tractors and patriotic songs being played on DJ music added a colour to the ambience.

Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, welcomed Amit near Tilyar Lake by garlanding and presenting him a Tricolour. He also offered him sweets on bringing laurels to the nation. Speaking on the occasion, Dalal said the state government was leaving no stone unturned to promote the sports and to provide all sorts of facilities to budding players.

A large number of people also gathered in Mayna village to welcome the triumphant player. Amit later talking to the media said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting in Delhi motivated him and other players to give their best in the Commonwealth Games before leaving for Birmingham.

“After a dismal performance in the Tokyo Olympics, I toiled hard to prove my mettle in the Commonwealth Games. Since my practice was going well, I was confident of winning Gold. I have come to the village after a long time and am overwhelmed to get such a grand reception by my co-villagers,” he added.

In a message to budding players, Amit said self-confidence and hard work was the key to success hence every player should rely upon his/her talent and also toil hard to achieve his target.

Later, former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, attended the felicitation function held in the village to honour Amit Panghal.

“Had I been the Chief Minister today, I would have appointed all medal winning players like Amit Panghal to the post of DSP. All such players would be given appointment to high posts like DSP under the ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ policy if the Congress comes to the power in the state,” said Hooda, while addressing the gathering on the occasion.

“Haryana players have brought glory to the nation hence the state government should also leave no stone unturned in the honour of such players,” he added.

