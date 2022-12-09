Boy dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 8

A seven-year-old child was killed in a road mishap when an SUV hit him at Daulatpur village here on Thursday. The child (Govind) was reportedly running after another vehicle when the incident occurred.

As he tried to cross the road, he could not spot the vehicle coming from the opposite side and got hit. He was taken to a hospital at Barwala where the doctors declared him dead. The incident was captured in a CCTV. The police are investigating.

#Hisar