Boy sodomised, murdered in Gurugram, one held

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 27

The Gurugram police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 10-year-old boy after kidnapping and sodomising him.

To mislead family members of the victim, the accused also demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh for his release. The body of the boy, along with the knife with which the accused allegedly slit his throat, was recovered from a garbage dump in the Manesar area in the wee hours today.

The accused was identified as Prince, who belonged to Bihar. The victim, studying in the government school of Basai village, had gone to play in a park near his house on Sunday evening from where he went missing. After he did not return home, his family started looking for him. His father received a ransom call from a man, who demanded Rs 2 lakh for the boy’s release.

The father of the deceased then lodged a complaint at the Sector 10A police station.

The police reached the IMT Manesar area late in the night and arrested the accused after tracking his mobile phone location.