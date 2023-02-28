Boy sodomised, murdered in Gurugram, one held

Gurugram, February 27
The Gurugram police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 10-year-old boy after kidnapping and sodomising him.
To mislead family members of the victim, the accused also demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh for his release. The body of the boy, along with the knife with which the accused allegedly slit his throat, was recovered from a garbage dump in the Manesar area in the wee hours today.
The accused was identified as Prince, who belonged to Bihar. The victim, studying in the government school of Basai village, had gone to play in a park near his house on Sunday evening from where he went missing. After he did not return home, his family started looking for him. His father received a ransom call from a man, who demanded Rs 2 lakh for the boy’s release.
The father of the deceased then lodged a complaint at the Sector 10A police station.
The police reached the IMT Manesar area late in the night and arrested the accused after tracking his mobile phone location.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls
Saffron party set to expand footprint | Cong may see near-ro...
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...
Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien
Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue