Karnal: Boy stabbed to death on school premises

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 24

An 18-year-old student of Class XII of Sanskar Bharti Senior Secondary School at Harisinghpura village was stabbed to death allegedly by his classmate and 6-7 others on the school premises today. Old enmity between them is said to be a reason behind this murder.

The deceased has been identified as Viren of Harisinghpura and the accused has been identified as Subham of the same village, said Manoj Kumar, DSP, Gharaunda. He said that both the accused are adults.

“The Gharaunda police have registered a case under Section 302, 148, 149, 120 B of the IPC against Subham and 6-7 others. Efforts are being made to nab the accused. We have also taken the CCTV footage to identify the other accused,” said the DSP he added. The accused stabbed Viren on the chest that proved fatal. Both had an altercation some days back also, the DSP said. —