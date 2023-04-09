Boy's body found dumped in canal

Faridabad, April 8
The police have filed a case of murder after the recovery of the body of a 13-year-old boy on Friday. The body was found packed in a bag dumped under a bridge of a canal here.
The victim has been identified as Tarun of Tigaon village. He went missing from his house on Wednesday. The police had filed a missing persons complaint. Now, a case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered.
In another incident, the police have registered a case of negligence against the DHBVN in connection with the death of a youth who was killed after a pole fell on him near DPS Chowk here on the night of April 6.
The victim, Sumit, was walking along with his brother-in-law Arjun when the pole fell on him, resulting in his death. Arjun escaped by a whisker as he was walking ahead of Sumit. The police have registered a case on the complaint lodged by the kin of the victim.
