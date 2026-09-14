BPL puzzle: Millions in, millions out

Haryana’s Below Poverty Line (BPL) figures have witnessed a dramatic rise and fall over the past few years, raising questions over the process of identifying beneficiaries and triggering a political slugfest between the ruling BJP and the Opposition.

The issue gained prominence when the number of BPL families surged to around 52.50 lakh shortly before the Assembly elections in September 2024. Now, government agencies are carrying out a physical verification drive to weed out families found to be “ineligible”.

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According to the latest figures, around 13.50 lakh families have already been removed from the BPL list, leaving about 39.89 lakh families. The verification exercise is continuing, with the government maintaining that the process is aimed at streamlining the beneficiary database.

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Congress MP from Sirsa Kumari Selja, however, has questioned the sharp fluctuations. She has sought an explanation from the government on what economic or social transformation could have taken place in such a short period after the Assembly elections to render 13.50 lakh families ineligible for BPL benefits.

She asked whether the incomes of these families had risen substantially enough to take them out of the BPL category or whether BPL status had been granted to families ahead of the elections for political considerations.

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The scale of the increase had earlier been highlighted by The Tribune. A report published on November 11, 2024, revealed that 1,98,90,964 people — belonging to more than 52 lakh families — had been classified as living below the poverty line.

With Haryana’s estimated population then around 2.8 crore, this meant nearly 67% of the state’s population had been placed in the BPL category. In December 2022, the corresponding figure was around 1.2 crore people.

The sharp increase had raised questions about the apparent mismatch between the state’s development claims and the growing number of people officially classified as living below the poverty line.

BPL families are eligible for several government benefits, including subsidised foodgrain under the Public Distribution System of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. These include 5 kg of wheat or bajra per person free of cost, besides subsidised mustard oil and sugar. Several other government departments also run welfare schemes targeting BPL families.

Selja said the government appeared to have “discovered” a large number of poor families just before the Assembly elections and was now trying to remove them from the list.

“Removing eligible families from the list without transparent verification would be unjust,” she said, demanding that gram sabhas, local bodies and the affected families be involved in the verification process.

Satish Khola, state coordinator of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, rejected the Opposition’s allegations. He said families were being automatically moved out of the BPL category when members secured jobs with the Haryana or Central governments.

Khola said there was no political consideration in the identification process, as BPL status was determined on the basis of records available in the Family ID or Parivar Pehchan Patra database.

He said the ongoing verification exercise was intended to streamline the system and added that gram sabhas had also been involved in the process.