BPL status revoked, families blame ‘wrong’ info in papers

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 30

A number of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families were shocked when they got an SMS on their mobile phone informing them about the discontinuation of their BPL cards in Hisar district. These families rushed to the mini-secretariat and staged a protest saying that their BPL status was withdrawn without any reason despite them being eligible for the same.

They alleged that during the making of their Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), their income were mentioned wrongly without verification from them. Now, the administration is taking action to remove the BPL status on the basis of the PPP. Administration officials said they would redress requests for correction in PPPs if any.

A labourer, Ramesh Kumar, from Badya Brahamnan village who came to register his complaint, said his family PPP had mentioned his annual income as Rs 6-8 lakh which had resulted in the withdrawal of of BPL status of his family. “I am a poor person and work as a daily wager. The income in my PPP was filled without verification from me,” he said.

Another applicant, Rakhi, a resident of Hisar town, alleged that her family earned Rs 1 lakh annually but the PPP was yet to be verified on part of the administration. “My family’s BPL status was removed as there was no verification due to the laxity on part of the administration,” she alleged.

An official of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) said that they could only submit the request of a PPP holder on the government portal for correction as they were not authorised to make any correction. The higher authorities at the head office would consider each request for correction.

The official said the PPP was mandatory for BPL card holder families. In case a PPP of any family has mentioned annual income above Rs 1.8 lakh, the family will be automatically removed from the list of beneficiaries.

RUCKUS OUTSIDE ADC OFFICE IN KARNAL