BPSMV launches 3-day free breast cancer screening camp

A three-day free mammography and women's health check-up camp was inaugurated at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, on Wednesday. The camp, jointly organised by the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC) and the MSM Institute of Ayurveda in collaboration with Narula Diagnostics Centre, Rohtak, will continue till July 30.

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The camp offers free breast cancer screening through a mobile mammography unit, along with expert medical consultations and awareness sessions for women.

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The programme was inaugurated using a state-of-the-art Mobile Mammography Van provided by LPS Bossard. Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of LPS Bossard, attended as the chief guest, while Dr Arjun Narula, Director of Narula Diagnostics Centre, was the special guest. Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudesh presided over the event.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof Sudesh said breast cancer has become one of the most serious health concerns among women and stressed that early screening and timely diagnosis can significantly improve treatment outcomes. She urged women to undergo regular health check-ups without hesitation and said BPSMV remains committed to promoting the health and well-being of students, employees and the wider community through such initiatives.

Rajesh Jain said healthcare and environmental conservation are important components of corporate social responsibility. He appealed to people to plant more trees, adopt natural farming practices and lead healthier lifestyles, saying a healthy environment and balanced living help reduce the risk of serious diseases, including cancer.

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Dr Arjun Narula underscored the importance of early detection, advising women above 40 to undergo a mammography every two years, while those above 35 should have regular breast ultrasound examinations. He said breast cancer detected at an early stage has a much higher treatment success rate and announced that his team would soon launch a Mobile Oral Cancer Screening and Awareness Programme.

Prof Sunita Siwach, Head of the Department of Gynaecology at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women, encouraged women to undergo regular mammography screening and urged students to motivate female family members to do the same.

Dr AP Nayak, Principal of the MSM Institute of Ayurveda, said the initiative aims to promote preventive healthcare among women. Prof Shaifali Nagpal, Director of MMTTC, appealed to students, university employees and women from nearby villages to take advantage of the free camp. Registrar Prof Shivalik Yadav was also present.