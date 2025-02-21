DT
PT
BPTP Group to invest Rs 3,000 crore in luxury project in Gurugram

BPTP Group to invest Rs 3,000 crore in luxury project in Gurugram

The project spreads over 12.05 acres along the Dwarka Expressway and it will be developed in three phases
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:35 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
In what will boost the luxury realty market of Gurugram real estate, the BPTP Group is all set to invest Rs 3,000 crore in its new luxury project.

The realtor has projected a revenue of Rs 6,500 crore from this new project, Amstoria Verti-Greens, in Gurugram.

The project spreads over 12.05 acres along the Dwarka Expressway and BPTP will invest around Rs 3,000 crore to develop it in three phases.

The Delhi and NCR-based company has begun the first phase after getting approvals from Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). The project’s introductory price is Rs 19,000 per square feet.

“The RERA-approved first phase encompasses an area of 9.43 acres. It would include 885 housing units, along with a club and landscape amenities totalling 1.55 lakh square feet,” said Amaan Chawla, president of BPTP Group, in a company statement.

The “high-rise green living project” would include custom-designed two and three bedroom residences and 15 sky gardens integrated across five towers, said the company.

“The development would boast four apartments per floor, seven high-speed lifts per tower, and advanced earthquake resistance exceeding standard norms,” it said.

Chawla added that the project marks the company’s commitment to sustainable living and product design. “The integration of vertical gardens and premium amenities within the towers makes this a truly unique development,” said Chawla.

