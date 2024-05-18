Brahamchari accuses BJP’s state government of looting people

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, May 17
Congress candidate Satpal Brahamchari said the BJP had made the state ‘top’ in unemployment, corruption and crime. Brahamchari was addressing a gathering during the roadshow, from the grain market to the main market, in Gannaur on Thursday evening.
Taking a dig at the BJP government, he said the BJP-led state government was a ‘government of scams’ only. He said they had worked to loot the common people with a liquor scam, a registry scam, and a and a paper leak scam, among other scams. He also accused the BJP government of not having opened any school, hospital, college or university in the state. The people, especially the youth of the state, were angry and will teach them a lesson by voting for Congress, he said.
“Crime rate is on the rise across the district. The law and order situation in the district is disturbed,” Brahamchari added.
Former speaker Kuldeep Sharma and his supporters joined the Congress candidate at the roadshow. Apart from this, Gohana MLA Jagbeer Singh Malik, former MLA from Rai Jaiteerath Dahiya, Kharkhoda MLA Jaiveer Valmiki, Sonepat MLA Surender Panwar, Baroda MLA Induraj Narwal along with their supporters visited their areas to woo the voters in support of Congress candidate Satpal Brahamchari. All party workers have formed teams and are busy canvassing for their candidates in their respective areas.
