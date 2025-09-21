From Siachen to Kanyakumari, UK-based brain tumour survivor on 4,000-km journey to spread awareness

UK-based Ultra-runner Jack Faint, who is a survivor of brain tumour, reached Karnal on Sunday as a part of his an extraordinary 4000-km journey from Siachen to Kanyakumari to spread awareness about brain tumour.

Jack was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 25, when doctors predicted he might live only 10–12 more years. Instead of losing hope, he transformed his lifestyle — focusing on fitness, healthy diet, gym, yoga and running.

Now 32, he has taken up the mission to spread awareness about brain tumours and motivate people facing serious illnesses to stay strong and make positive lifestyle changes.

As part of his campaign, Jack covers around 50 km everyday – 35 km in the morning and 15 in the evening. Accompanied by his support team, he aims to complete the journey in 80 days. His initiative also seeks to raise funds for the treatment of brain tumour patients so that more lives can be helped.

“Life is not about how long it lasts, but about what we choose to do with it,” Jack says, calling his run a movement of resilience and hope. "I did not lose hope and overcame the challenges," he said.

He emphasizes that illness should not be feared, but faced with determination. Jack urges people to focus on health, improve their eating habits, bring discipline to their lives and most importantly, believe in themselves.

About his journey, he says, "It is a learning journey and it teaches me a lot."

On reaching Karnal, Faint received a warm welcome from local residents and fitness enthusiasts.

After a brief interaction at Virk hospital, where he met fitness enthusiasts – Parvesh Gaba, Dr Aman, Dr Divyanshu Kalra, Dr Suraj Singh, Dr Tripti and Dr Shivani and others, he continued his inspiring run towards the next destination.

Jack shared that his bond with India goes back to when he first discovered practices like yoga, meditation, and breathwork here, which helped him cope with fear and suffering after his diagnosis. Now, by running through India’s villages, towns, and cities, he hopes to spread the message of self-belief, positivity and determination.