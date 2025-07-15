Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra concludes peacefully in Nuh amid tight security

In a heartening display of communal harmony, the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra passed through Nuh district peacefully on Monday, just two years after the area witnessed violent clashes during the same religious procession.

Where once stones flew, this year flower petals were showered. The yatra was welcomed at over 40 locations by members of both communities, reflecting a spirit of mutual respect and unity.

However, tension briefly surfaced late Sunday night when a Mazar was found vandalised in Sainipura Mohalla, Tauru. Authorities swung into action, restoring the shrine within hours. Security was further tightened in response, although the culprits remain unidentified.

“The administration is taking necessary action in connection with the damage to the Mazar in Tauru,” said Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

The memory of July 31, 2023, when six people — including two home guards and a mosque cleric — were killed during mob violence in Nuh, Sohna, and Gurugram, loomed large. Determined to avoid a repeat, the administration deployed around 2,500 police personnel. Internet services were suspended for the day, and schools, colleges, and major markets remained shut.

“This event was a big challenge and accordingly we had made all precautionary arrangements,” said DC Meena. “But due to the mutual brotherhood and unity of all the people, these precautionary measures were not required… I thank all for the successful yatra.”

He said: “The yatra was completed in a peaceful and orderly manner. The teamwork of district residents, people of different communities, the administration and full cooperation of the pilgrims made this possible.”

The 80-km-long yatra began from the Nalhar Mahadev temple around 12:15 pm, passed through Jhir Mandir in Ferozepur Jhirka and concluded at Singar temple by 6:40 pm. Devotees travelled in five Haryana Roadways buses, five school buses, two tractor-trailers, around 60 motorcycles and over 100 private vehicles.

To ensure vigilance, drone surveillance was carried out along the route. Former Nuh MLA and BJP Minority Morcha vice-president Chaudhary Zakir Hussain, who welcomed pilgrims, said, “Mewat is a unique example of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’.”

Minister of State for Sports, Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Gaurav Gautam, performed puja at Nalhadeshwar Mahadev temple, saying: “The atmosphere in Nuh has become Shiva-filled due to the organisation of this religious programme on the first Monday of Sawaan. It is the responsibility of all of us to maintain a peaceful and harmonious environment at religious places.”

Among other dignitaries who took part in Jalabhishek were Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, Kama MLA from Rajasthan Nauksham Chaudhary and former minister Sanjay Singh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Malik shared that welcome gates were set up by people from all communities and devotees were greeted with showers of flower petals throughout the route.