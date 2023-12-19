 Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Students of Government Senior Secondary School in Mohiudinpur are forced to attend classes in balcony.



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 18

Students of Government Senior Secondary School in Mohiudinpur in Karnal district are attending classes either in balcony of the school building or in open area amid harsh winter conditions as reconstruction of 12 unsafe classrooms demolished earlier this year is yet to start.

Parents blame it on official apathy

  • In May, authorities had demolished 12 out of the 20 classrooms after declaring them unsafe for use.
  • CM Manohar Lal Khattar had announced construction of two halls and 12 classrooms in the school.
  • Parents blame apathy on part of government officials for delay in the start of construction work.

More than 700 students are studying in the school from classes VI to XII and each class has two sections. To accommodate these students, there were 20 classrooms, but 12 of them were declared unsafe and demolished by authorities in May.

Out of the eight remaining classrooms, one each is being used as a computer lab and a science lab, and remaining six as classrooms, said sources in the school.

With a scarcity of rooms, the school management has accommodated some students in two rooms of the primary section. However, all students could not be accommodated in these classrooms, so some of them have been attending classes either in balcony or in open area.

As per information, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced construction of two multipurpose halls and 12 new classrooms in the school.

Parents said they have been demanding speedy construction of the classrooms, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“The government has been making efforts to convert government schools across the state into smart ones by providing necessary facilities, but situation in the Mohiudinpur school reflects poor state of public education. The delay in the start of construction work shows apathy on part of officials. The government must upgrade the infrastructure soon,” a parent said wishing not to be named.

Another parent said the school does not have boundary walls that exposes it to intrusion by outsiders and poses a security threat to students and school staff.

School principal Suneet Sharma said Chief Minister Khattar has announced construction of two halls and 12 classrooms. “A final decision in this regard will be taken by higher authorities. To protect students from harsh weather, we have covered one side of the balcony using plastic sheets.”

District Education Officer Rajpal said a budget has been sanctioned for construction of the classrooms and process to issue a tender was underway. “The work is likely to start in a couple of months.”

#Karnal


