Breach in canal damages wheat crop in village, farmer dies

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 13

Wheat crop standing on more than 100 acres in Mayna village of Rohtak district got inundated due to a breach in the Bhalaut sub-branch minor canal on Friday.

A farmer, Bhoop Singh (58), died as he fell in the water standing in his agriculture field while trying to save his wheat crop. Sonu, a cousin of the deceased, said Bhoop was putting loose earth around the standing wheat crop in his field in a bid to protect it from water.“We were also working in our fields located nearby. We rushed to Bhoop’s fields as soon as we sensed that something was wrong, but by then, he had died,” said Sonu.

A case has been registered in this regard and the breach plugged. The affected farmers, village sarpanch and local unit of the All-India Kisan Sabha have sought compensation for the damage caused to the standing wheat crop due to the canal breach.