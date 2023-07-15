Breach in Garhpur Tapu bundh plugged, work on at Musepur

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 14

In a major relief to the residents and the administration who had sleepless nights due to two major breaches in bundhs at Garhpur Tapu and Musepur villages, the 200-ft wide breach at Garhpur Tapu was plugged by the Irrigation Department on Friday evening. However, the breach at Musepur village is yet to be plugged, with efforts on to plug it.

“We are hopeful that the other breach will be plugged by Saturday evening. We will monitor both bundhs and the focus will be to strengthen the places where breaches have occurred. The places where breaches can occur will also be strengthened,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner. He said the water level had reduced, which was a relief to them.

