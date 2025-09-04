Breach in Mungeshpur drain leaves Bahadurgarh waterlogged

A breach in the Mungeshpur drain has led to severe waterlogging in the adjoining modern industrial estate and Parnala area of Bahadurgarh town, while intermittent rainl has further worsened the situation. Several roads and low-lying residential areas remain submerged. According to initial reports, nearly 40 per cent of the town is affected by waterlogging, prompting the district administration to remain on high alert and initiate emergency response measures.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been called to plug the breach and assist the relief efforts, while Rohtak Divisional Commissioner PC Meena and Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Ravindra Patil inspected the drain in boat to assess the ground situation.

Meena directed the officials present on-site to ensure that no negligence was tolerated in the cleaning of drains and the drainage of water. During the inspection, he also interacted with residents to gather firsthand information about the situation. He assured them that the administration was making every possible effort to bring the situation under control, adding that public safety remained the priority.

The SDRF, along with the Irrigation Departments of Haryana and Delhi, has begun joint operations under the supervision of Bahadurgarh SDM Nasib Kumar to repair the breach and manage the overflow. The administration has placed all departments on high alert, and swift action is underway in all flood-affected areas.

DC Patil said the district was facing an unprecedented challenge due to incessant rainfall. He confirmed that multiple drains, including Mungeshpur and Drain No 8, had either overflowed or broken at certain points, exacerbating the flooding. Relief operations were in full swing, and all departments were working in coordination.

“We have prepared a comprehensive action plan to address the waterlogging crisis. The Irrigation Department has been instructed to accelerate drainage efforts. Additional pumping stations have been activated and more pumps have been deployed at critical spots to speed up water removal in the most severely impacted colonies,” he said.

The DC appealed to the public not to venture unnecessarily into waterlogged areas and follow all administrative guidelines strictly. He emphasised that any disruption to the water drainage process could delay relief efforts.

For rural areas, the DC has invoked Section 3 of the Punjab Small Town Patrol Act, 1918, authorising village panchayats to organise night patrols with the help of residents. These patrols will monitor sensitive spots such as canals, culverts, embankments, railway tracks, power lines, bus stands, railway stations, and waterworks to prevent any damage or threat to public safety during the heavy rain season.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority has ordered the closure of all government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres, across the district until September 6, keeping public safety in mind. These orders will not apply to school staff members, who are required to remain on duty.