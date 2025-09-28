DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Breast cancer can be cured if detected early, say experts

Breast cancer can be cured if detected early, say experts

Awareness-cum-screening camp organised at PGIMS-Rohtak

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 07:43 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The departments of surgery, and cancer surgery of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) organised a breast cancer screening-cum-awareness camp at the PGIMS, Rohtak, on Friday.

Advertisement

Women were screened and made aware about breast cancer through posters and lectures on the occasion.

PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal, as the chief guest at the event, said the camp was organised as part of the Sewa Pakhwada campaign.

Advertisement

“Women are so busy with work that they are unable to pay attention to themselves. Hence, a special emphasis has been placed on women’s health under the Sewa Pakhwada campaign,” he said.

Dr Singhal added that breast cancer could be completely cured if detected in the early stages.

Advertisement

“Therefore, we should make people around us aware of this in the larger interest,” he said.

Industrialist and philanthropist Rajesh Jain, who was a special guest at the event, said a campaign for breast cancer screening was being run.

“A dedicated bus has been deployed for the purpose. Separate buses have been deployed for blood donation and eye check-up as well so that residents can get these facilities at their doorstep,” he added.

UHS Dean (Academic Affairs) and Head of Department (surgery) MG Vashisht said all women should undergo screening for breast cancer after the age of 40.

Dr Sanjeev Prasad, Head of Department (cancer surgery), said people are afraid of cancer, but early detection could completely cure it.

He said, instead of waiting for symptoms to appear, women should get themselves screened on their own.

PGIMS Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan, Medical Superintendent Dr Kundan Mittal, PGIDS Principal Dr Sanjay Tewari, Satish Dalal, Dr Umesh Yadav, Dr Surendra Verma, Dr Sushil, Dr Pawan and Dr Arun Narula were among the attendees of the event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts