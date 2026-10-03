Breast cancer cases rise among women aged 25–35, experts flag concern

Breast cancer at a young age has emerged as a major health concern. Traditionally, breast cancer was considered more common among older women. However, an increasing number of cases are now being reported among younger women, highlighting the need for greater awareness and early attention to breast health.

Pathology experts from 50 medical colleges across 16 states in India and the USA discussed this trend in depth during a two-day Breast Pathology International Conference and Workshop, which commenced at Pt. BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak. The workshop is being organised by the university’s Department of Pathology.

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“Today, breast cancer has become a major challenge worldwide. Millions of women are affected by it every year, and it is a matter of concern that the disease is now increasingly being diagnosed among young women. Breast pathology is a field where diagnosis is care. Based on the critical information provided by the pathologist, surgeons and oncologists determine the patient’s overall treatment. If the pathology report is accurate, treatment will be directed in the right direction; even the slightest error can lead to misdirection,” said Dr. HK Aggarwal, Vice Chancellor, UHSR, after inaugurating the conference.

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Aggarwal said the university aims to translate advances in pathology into patient care. “It is our duty to promote excellence in medical education and research.” He specifically thanked Dr. Kamaljit Singh and Dr. Vidu Kaushik, who came from the United States to participate in the conference.

Dr. Sunita Singh, Organising Chairperson and Head of the Department of Pathology, said that over the two days, participants would learn about the latest techniques in breast pathology, slide-based learning, and diagnostic challenges. “The knowledge gained here will be directly useful in treating patients.” She added that the Haryana Medical Council has granted eight credit hours for the conference.

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Organising Secretary Dr. Sanjay Kumar said that while breast cancer was previously more commonly seen in women over the age of 45–50 years, cases are now increasingly being reported among women aged 25–35 years.

“Late marriage, late motherhood, reduced breastfeeding, obesity, consumption of junk food, low physical activity, stress, hormonal imbalances, and a family history of cancer are among the factors associated with breast cancer. Due to a lack of awareness, young women may ignore breast lumps, assuming them to be normal. By the time they consult a doctor, the disease may have progressed to an advanced stage. Therefore, awareness and early diagnosis are crucial for better treatment outcomes,” he added.

Dr. Sanjay further stated, “Pathologists must examine every breast cancer case in detail. Pathology determines the size, grade, hormone receptor status, and other important characteristics of a breast tumour. Even a small error can affect the course of treatment, making the role of the pathologist crucial.”