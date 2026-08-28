Bribery thriving with connivance of police agencies, says Haryana Lokayukta

Haryana Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma, in his annual report for 2025-26, has commented that the “crime of bribery flourishes with the connivance of state police agencies, which have been entrusted with the task to supervise and combat this menace.” The state government tabled the report in the Assembly on Thursday.

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Pointing to the lack of powers for the Lokayukta institution in Haryana, Justice Verma said the lack of power with the police wing of the Lokayukta to register FIRs and effect arrests in cases of corruption is a major handicap. “The provision for a special Police Station dedicated to the cases of Lokayukta Police as provided by the Lokayukta Acts of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh states is the only solution to combat the rampant corruption in public offices,” he said.

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“It is a pity that not even a dedicated vehicle to conduct inquiries has been provided to the Police Wing of the Lokayukta, which not only incapacitated the Police Personnel from conducting inquiries smoothly but also diminished their credibility and dignity,” said the report.

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On staff shortage, it said there is an urgent need for three Sub-Inspectors, three Assistant Sub-Inspectors and six Head Constables in the police wing. It also said a proposal to amend the Haryana Lokayukta Act, 2002, has been pending for years.

“It has been stressed upon in all the recent Annual Reports that for making the mechanism more effective and strong to deal with the manifest corruption and to redress grievances of the general public, some amendments are essential… These include incorporating the provision for providing limitation for complaints, conferring power of contempt, provision for review of orders and withdrawal of complaint, and making provisions for grant in aid, appointment of staff, and establishment of Special Courts, etc,” said Justice Verma.

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Failure to submit Action Taken Reports

The Lokayukta makes recommendations, but Action Taken Reports (ATRs) in sensitive cases are not submitted. From 2017 to 2026, there have been 190 cases where ATRs have not been submitted. The ATRs are to be submitted by the competent authority, who is the Chief Minister for all public servants. “All the efforts, time and energy consumed in the disposal of the complaints, wherein relevant orders or recommendations are made to the Government are set at naught by simply ignoring to pay any heed to such recommendations and to submit the Action Taken Reports as mandated under Section 17(2) of the Act,” said Justice Verma.

He further adds, “There appears to be no mechanism or apparatus in place in the office of the Competent Authority (Haryana CM) to deal with such recommendations and to submit Action Taken Reports…Therefore, it needs to be brought to the pointed notice of the Competent Authority (Haryana CM) that the submission of the Action Taken Reports on the recommendations of this Authority needs urgent attention and consideration.”

The Lokayukta also pointed to a lack of cooperation from departments. “It has often been seen that the reports on the complaints are not submitted by the concerned departments even after taking a number of opportunities…Usually, an official of junior level is being sent to attend the hearings, who has no knowledge and understanding of the matter at all…,” he said.

During 2025-26, the Lokayukta facilitated the recovery of misappropriated and misused public funds, amounting to Rs 28.17 lakh. Regarding complaints, Justice Verma said there was an immediate need for prompt attention to the maladies prevailing in Police, Development and Panchayat and Revenue departments.