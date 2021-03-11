Brick-kiln workers seek raise in wages

Karnal, May 12
Amid the increasing inflation, scores of labourers of brick-kilns today protested at the Mini-Secretariat, demanding raising of daily wages. They said they could not run their houses with such less wages.
Rekha Rani, a labourer, said rates of almost all items had increased manifolds, but their daily wages had not been raised, due to which they had to face difficulty in running their livelihood.
Udhav, another labourer, said they had been demanding Rs 700 for making 1,000 bricks, which took around 10 hours to make. Raja Ram, another labourer, said they were getting Rs 500 for working for almost 20 hours daily.
