Brick prices go up 30% in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, January 12

People starting new construction in the Rohtak and adjoining districts will have to shell out more as the prices of bricks have increased due to surge in the cost of coal and loose earth in the past six months.

The cost of 1,000 bricks has increased from Rs 5,800-Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,400-Rs 7,600 last year.

Coal prices doubled Prices of loose earth has increased from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per acre foot. In the same period, the cost of coal had more than doubled. We used to spend Rs 12,500 per tonne for coal. Now, it costs Rs 25,000 per tonne. —Kiln operator

The brick-kiln operators said the price of loose earth had increased from Rs 1.25 lakh per acre-foot to Rs 2 lakh per acre-foot. “In the same period, the cost of coal had more than doubled. We used to spend Rs 12,500 per tonne for coal. Now, it cost Rs 25,000 per tonne,” said a kiln operator. “Hence, we had to increase the price of bricks,” said Surajbhan, a local kiln owner.

The operators also claimed that the coming days might be more tough for the brick industry as a ban had been imposed on use of coal at the brick-kilns in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“The authorities concerned has been asked to use hay instead of coal. But bricks baked in hay-powered furnace will be substandard ,” says a kiln-operator.

The owners of brick-kilns have urged the authorities concerned to reconsider the decision to ban the use of coal in kilns.

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising representatives of the associations of brick and tile manufacturers even met the Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav and apprised him of their concerns and challenges.

The delegation, led by Rohtak Lok Sabha member Arvind Sharma, requested the minister to ban coal in phased manner instead of imposing a blanket ban suddenly. They also gave some suggestions to the minister in this regard and urged him to get their concerns addressed.

One of the suggestion include utilising coal and hay in proportionate quantities. The proportion of coal can then be decreased over the years. The minister assured the brick-makers that their request and suggestions would be considered seriously.

#rohtak