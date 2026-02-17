DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Bride goes missing after three days of marriage in Hisar

Bride goes missing after three days of marriage in Hisar

Rs 4 lakh spent on wedding; gold bangle, chain also given to bride’s parents

Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:40 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Three days after marriage, a bride from Chhattisgarh disappeared under mysterious circumstances from the residence of her in-laws in Hisar town. The family has lodged a complaint with the police after which the Civil Lines police started an investigation.

Her husband Sahil Bansal (25), a resident of Ghoda Farm Road, stated that he married a woman named Madhu on February 13, who was a resident of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. However, he alleged, on February 16, his wife went missing from the house. They also looked for her but could not get any clue about her whereabouts. Later, they approached the police with a complaint.

Sahil’s father, Anil Bansal, said his son got married through a middleman in Chhattisgarh. The middleman had told them that six persons would come from Chhattisgarh to Hisar to conduct the marriage. In return, the girl’s family demanded a gold chain and a bangle, along with a wedding party at the village. After fulfilling the conditions, the marriage was solemnised in Hisar on February 13.

Anil alleged that on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the bride mixed sleeping pills in milk and gave it to Sahil and to his youngest son Hinu, who was sleeping in the adjacent room. He said she woke up around 4 am on the pretext of going to the washroom and allegedly left the house.

Anil stated that they spent around Rs 4 lakh on the marriage. In addition, a gold bangle and a chain were given to the bride’s parents as per their demand.

The investigation officer ASI Sunita Devi has started investigation as the police have been scanning CCTV footage and conducting searches at possible locations.

