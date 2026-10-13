DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Bridging the generation gap, one page at a time

Bridging the generation gap, one page at a time

Educationist MK Sehgal releases three books exploring life lessons and parent-child bonds at Jagadhri school

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:12 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A launch ceremony for three books authored by educationist MK Sehgal underway at St Lawrence International School, Jagadhri.
Advertisement

A book launch ceremony was recently organised at St Lawrence International School, Jagadhri, to mark the release of three books authored by educationist MK Sehgal. The books are ‘Jindagi Ke 100 Life Fundas’, ‘100 Life Funda’ and ‘When Will Children Think About Their Parents?’

The ceremony was attended by Rajesh Sapra, district BJP president; Ashwani Singla, industrialist and social worker; Sanjay Arora, Registrar of Gurugram University; Raman Saluja, president of Haryana Laghu Udyog Bharti; and KS Sandhawa, Deputy DEO. School chairperson Dr Rajni Sehgal welcomed the guests.

Advertisement

Sharing the inspiration behind his books, Sehgal said ‘Jindagi Ke 100 Life Fundas’ was a Hindi book based on practical life experiences, while ‘100 Life Funda’ was its English version.

Advertisement

He said the books drew on everyday experiences to convey simple yet meaningful lessons, exhorting readers to think positively, make informed decisions, understand human values and lead better lives.

His third book, ‘When Will Children Think About Their Parents?’, addressed an important social and family concern, he said.

Advertisement

“It explores the growing emotional distance between parents and children in a changing social environment and highlights the need for mutual understanding, empathy and meaningful communication. The book aims to encourage both generations to appreciate each other’s feelings, circumstances and contributions, thereby strengthening family bonds through love, trust and respect,” Sehgal said.

He added that his two English-language books were available worldwide in the digital format through Amazon Kindle, allowing readers across countries to access them.

The guests appreciated Sehgal’s literary initiative, noting that one of literature’s key strengths lay in presenting valuable life experiences in a simple, relatable and impactful manner.

They observed that books of this nature not only exhorted readers to reflect on their lives but also inspired them to bring about positive changes in their behaviour and become more sensitive to their relationships. The emphasis on communication, respect and emotional bonding between parents and children was particularly appreciated.

GB Gupta and Pooja Batra conducted the proceedings.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts