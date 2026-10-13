Bridging the generation gap, one page at a time

A book launch ceremony was recently organised at St Lawrence International School, Jagadhri, to mark the release of three books authored by educationist MK Sehgal. The books are ‘Jindagi Ke 100 Life Fundas’, ‘100 Life Funda’ and ‘When Will Children Think About Their Parents?’

The ceremony was attended by Rajesh Sapra, district BJP president; Ashwani Singla, industrialist and social worker; Sanjay Arora, Registrar of Gurugram University; Raman Saluja, president of Haryana Laghu Udyog Bharti; and KS Sandhawa, Deputy DEO. School chairperson Dr Rajni Sehgal welcomed the guests.

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Sharing the inspiration behind his books, Sehgal said ‘Jindagi Ke 100 Life Fundas’ was a Hindi book based on practical life experiences, while ‘100 Life Funda’ was its English version.

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He said the books drew on everyday experiences to convey simple yet meaningful lessons, exhorting readers to think positively, make informed decisions, understand human values and lead better lives.

His third book, ‘When Will Children Think About Their Parents?’, addressed an important social and family concern, he said.

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“It explores the growing emotional distance between parents and children in a changing social environment and highlights the need for mutual understanding, empathy and meaningful communication. The book aims to encourage both generations to appreciate each other’s feelings, circumstances and contributions, thereby strengthening family bonds through love, trust and respect,” Sehgal said.

He added that his two English-language books were available worldwide in the digital format through Amazon Kindle, allowing readers across countries to access them.

The guests appreciated Sehgal’s literary initiative, noting that one of literature’s key strengths lay in presenting valuable life experiences in a simple, relatable and impactful manner.

They observed that books of this nature not only exhorted readers to reflect on their lives but also inspired them to bring about positive changes in their behaviour and become more sensitive to their relationships. The emphasis on communication, respect and emotional bonding between parents and children was particularly appreciated.

GB Gupta and Pooja Batra conducted the proceedings.