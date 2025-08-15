Brief: Student found dead at Sirsa varsity hostel

A young man from Ratia, Fatehabad, was found dead by suicide in Hostel No. 2 of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU), Sirsa, on Friday evening. The incident was reported around 4 PM, coinciding with the university's closure for Independence Day celebrations.

Police from the Civil Lines station arrived as soon as they received the information and rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Rimple, a student in the Physical Education Department.

The exact cause of his death remains under investigation, and police have informed his family about the tragic incident. Authorities are currently looking into the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.