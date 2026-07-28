Bright Scholar School wins CBSE North Zone-II Boys’ Swimming Championship

Bright Scholar School, Sonipat, emerged overall champion at the four-day CBSE North Zone-II Boys' Swimming Championship, which concluded with a colourful closing ceremony on Wednesday at Shah Satnam ji Girl School, Sirsa. GD Goenka School, Jhajjar, finished runners-up, while Jesus Sacred Heart School, Ludhiana, secured third place.

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he championship witnessed participation from swimmers representing Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

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CTM Ajay Singh, the chief guest at the closing ceremony, presented trophies and medals to the winning teams and outstanding performers. He said sports are not just about winning or losing but also help build discipline, confidence and a healthy lifestyle. Urging youngsters to stay away from drugs, he said addiction destroys both careers and lives.

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Earlier, District Education Officer Subhash Phutela and Deputy District Education Officer Krishan Kumar Verma honoured winners during the prize distribution ceremony.

In the individual categories, Aryan Veer Khatri of Orchid International School, Sonipat, and Darsh Singh of Eicher School, Faridabad, shared the Under-19 Best Swimmer title after winning five gold medals each. Ojas Sood of Jesus Sacred Heart School, Ludhiana, claimed the Under-17 Best Swimmer award with five gold medals.

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Anav Malik of Bright Scholar School, Sonipat, won four gold medals to emerge as the Under-14 Best Swimmer, while Virat of Holy Child Public School, Sector 29, was named Under-11 Best Swimmer after winning two gold and one silver medal.