Congress leader Brijendra Singh has questioned the legitimacy of the state government following the disclosure by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Advertisement

Talking to 'The Tribune', Singh, who is on a Sadbhav Yatra, said it was surprising that despite so many facts being put in the open by Rahul Gandhi, the Election Commission of India is stonewalling everything. “It puts into question the entire democratic process,” he said.

Advertisement

Singh, who lost the election from the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment in Jind district by 32 votes to BJP’s Devender Chattar Bhuj Atri, has sought the recounting of postal ballots in his amended submission to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He had stated in the petition that 215 ballots were declared invalid by the Returning Officer.