Brijendra Singh attacks Haryana government on slum demolitions, ethanol policy

Congress leader and former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the Haryana Government over a range of issues, including slum demolition drives in Faridabad, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the ethanol policy and the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Advertisement

Addressing a workers’ convention in Faridabad’s Sector 16, attended by former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, Brijendra Singh criticised the handling of peaceful protests and the government’s approach to public welfare.

Advertisement

Referring to the detention of Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, Singh said the manner in which the climate activist was removed by the Delhi Police reflected the government’s disconnect with the concerns of ordinary citizens. He alleged that the government was misleading people through its ethanol policy and urged citizens to raise their voice against such decisions.

Advertisement

The Congress leader also targeted the ongoing demolition drives in Faridabad’s slum settlements. Expressing solidarity with the affected families, he said demolishing homes without ensuring rehabilitation amounted to a grave injustice.

He further said it was the government’s responsibility to provide proper housing and rehabilitation to displaced families before carrying out eviction or demolition drives.

Advertisement

On the proposed SIR, Singh urged Congress workers to remain vigilant, asserting that the party would oppose any move that, according to him, harmed public interest.

Speaking about the party’s organisational preparations, Singh said the Congress was close to completing its restructuring exercise and vacant organisational posts would be filled soon. He maintained that the party’s strength lay in its organisation rather than individuals, saying the entry or exit of leaders would not affect its electoral prospects.

Following the completion of the Sadbhav Yatra, he announced that the Congress would organise workers’ conventions across all 23 districts of Haryana. The campaign, which began in Panipat and has now reached Faridabad, aims to strengthen the party organisation, connect with supporters and expand its grassroots outreach.